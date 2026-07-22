Manipur: Kuki CSO issues 24-hour ultimatum over alleged seizure of relief supplies, warns of economic blockade

The Working Committee of Kuki Civil Society Organisations (WCKCSOs)-Ukhrul has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the district administrations of Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Ukhrul, demanding immediate intervention to stop the alleged confiscation and burning of essential commodities bound for Kuki-Zo inhabited areas. The committee warned that failure to address the issue would result in a three-day counter economic blockade beginning at midnight on July 23.

In a statement, the committee alleged that repeated incidents involving the confiscation and destruction of relief materials, along with intimidation of drivers transporting essential supplies, have continued despite assurances reportedly given by the Deputy Commissioner of Ukhrul during a closed-door meeting held on June 25.

The organisation claimed that incidents of confiscation had been reported from Wunghon, Saijang and, most recently, Sokvao. It alleged that these repeated incidents have undermined the administration's commitment to ensuring the safe and uninterrupted movement of essential commodities to Kuki-Zo populated areas.

The committee further alleged that the blockade along National Highway-2 by Naga and Meitei groups at Senapati and Kanglatongbi has continued for nearly a month without effective intervention by either the Manipur government or the Centre.

According to the statement, while the Kuki-Zo community has facilitated the escorted movement of hundreds of vehicles through its areas, vehicles carrying essential supplies for Kuki-Zo civilians have allegedly been intercepted, with relief materials confiscated and burnt.

The organisation also alleged the involvement of certain local groups and named the Officer-in-Charge of Yaingangpokpi Police Station in connection with the reported incidents. It claimed that essential commodities worth nearly Rs 10 lakh have been lost due to the alleged confiscation and destruction.

Accusing the authorities of failing to ensure equal access to humanitarian assistance, the committee said the Kuki-Zo community had exercised restraint throughout the ongoing ethnic conflict but cautioned that such restraint should not be interpreted as weakness.

The WCKCSOs called on the district administrations to ensure the safe and unhindered movement of essential goods to Kuki-Zo areas and to immediately halt all alleged acts of confiscation within 24 hours.

The committee stated that if its demands are not met within the stipulated timeframe, it will enforce a strict three-day counter economic blockade from 12 midnight on July 23. It added that responsibility for any consequences arising from the proposed action would rest with the concerned authorities.