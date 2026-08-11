Manipur: Kuki CSO-Ukhrul lifts NH-202 counter-blockade after government assures free movement

The Kuki CSO Working Committee, Ukhrul (WCKCSOs-Ukhrul), on Tuesday, August 11 lifted its counter economic blockade and total shutdown along National Highway-202 (NH-202), following assurances from the Manipur government that steps would be taken to prevent what the organisation described as “selective economic restrictions” against Kuki-Zo people.

The decision followed a meeting between a government delegation led by Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam and spokesperson Thokchom Radheshyam and representatives of the WCKCSOs-Ukhrul at Shangshang on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the committee, an agreement was reached with concerned Tangkhul and Meitei groups to end the blockade allegedly affecting the movement of Kuki-Zo people along NH-202. Following the development, the WCKCSOs-Ukhrul announced the withdrawal of its counter measures with effect from 4:30 pm on Tuesday.

The organisation had imposed the counter economic blockade on July 27 and subsequently escalated it into a total shutdown from August 5. It had said the measures were in response to a discriminatory economic blockade allegedly imposed by certain Tangkhul and Meitei groups along the highway.

As part of Tuesday’s agreement, the WCKCSOs-Ukhrul said the government delegation executed a handwritten undertaking under which the administration assumed responsibility for maintaining the safety and security of NH-202 and preventing any group from imposing blockades or creating disturbances along the highway.

The government’s assurance also included ensuring the free and non-discriminatory movement of essential commodities, according to the committee.

“Normal movement may resume from 4:30 PM today,” the WCKCSOs-Ukhrul said in a statement.

The committee said the withdrawal of its blockade was based on the government’s assurances and stressed that the agreement should be implemented “in letter and spirit”. It also reiterated that no community should face selective economic restrictions.

The lifting of the counter-blockade brings a temporary halt to the competing economic restrictions that had disrupted movement along NH-202 and raised concerns over the availability and transportation of essential commodities.

The WCKCSOs-Ukhrul welcomed the government’s intervention but said the situation would depend on effective implementation of the commitments made during Tuesday’s meeting.

The administration’s ability to keep NH-202 open, secure and accessible to all communities is now expected to remain a key factor in preventing a renewed escalation of restrictions along the highway.