Manipur: Kuki CSOs give 72-hour ultimatum over ‘economic blockade’ on NH-202

The Kuki CSO Working Committee (WCKCSOs) has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to Tangkhul civil society organisations, calling for the immediate removal of what it described as a “silent but deliberate economic blockade” along National Highway-202.

The committee claimed that for nearly two months, traders transporting essential goods to Kuki-inhabited areas in Ukhrul district have been stopped at Wunghon under the Litan Police Station. It alleged that these consignments faced “selective restrictions”, while supplies bound for the Tangkhul areas were allowed to pass without obstruction.

Describing the situation as “discriminatory and unjust”, the group said complaints lodged with authorities, including the local police, had not led to any corrective action. It added that this lack of response had encouraged the continuation of such practices.

The statement also pointed to what it termed a “stark double standard” in enforcement. It cited an instance on April 2 when villagers from Sinaikheti were escorted under security for shopping, while alleging that Kuki commuters travelling to and from Saikul continued to face threats from armed groups.

According to the committee, several hundred vehicles have remained stranded in Tingbupung and Leplen since April 6, worsening the supply situation in affected areas.

“Enough is enough. When justice is denied and silence prevails, restraint must give way to resolve,” the statement said. It warned that if restrictions are not lifted within the deadline—from April 8 to April 10—a complete shutdown of NH-202 would follow. “The choice is stark—restore free movement of goods or face total disruption,” it added, placing responsibility for any escalation on those who fail to act.

Separately, the committee addressed the recent violence in Mongkot Chepu village, stating that the April 6 incident involved a “sustained attack” by Tangkhul militants allegedly operating from fortified positions in nearby areas.

It reported that gunfire and explosives struck residential zones, causing panic among civilians, including women, children and elderly residents, and severely disrupting daily life. The village, it said, was effectively placed “under siege”.

The situation reportedly worsened after projectiles allegedly fired by Manipur Police personnel triggered a forest fire near the village cemetery, forcing residents to deal with both the blaze and ongoing firing.

The committee maintained that villagers acted in self-defence and rejected any suggestion of provocation. It also said that a vehicle carrying the Deputy Commissioner of Ukhrul was briefly halted as a precaution amid the unrest, not as a targeted move.

Raising concern over a reported plan to launch an operation against Mongkot Chepu, the committee described the move as “deeply concerning and unjustified”, warning it could further endanger civilians.

The group urged the district administration and the Manipur government to suspend any such operation, ensure protection of civilians without discrimination, and order an independent inquiry into the incidents, including the origin of the attacks.

It also called for dialogue with community representatives to ease tensions. “The people of Mongkot Chepu seek security, dignity and justice,” the statement said, cautioning that actions ignoring these concerns could worsen the situation.