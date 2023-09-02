Following the safe evacuation of the last 24 Kuki volunteers from New Lambulane in Imphal on September 1 evening, the Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki tribes, has declared a "total separation of the Kukis and the Meiteis."

This announcement comes as the KIM reiterates its demand for a separate administration and urges the Government of India to expedite "meaningful and honorable" political dialogue with the United People's Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organization (KNO) under Suspension of Operations for justice, peace, and lasting solutions.

Janghaolun Haokip, KIM's Information and Publicity Secretary, expressed deep concern over the attack against the Kuki volunteers, who had been safeguarding Kuki houses and properties in New Lambulane from intermittent incidents of arson and looting by the Meiteis. Despite the fear of a barbaric attack, the volunteers were later escorted by security personnel and safely reached their destination.

In response to the situation, the Kuki Inpi Manipur emphasized the necessity of the central government's prompt "Constitutional recognition" of the separation between the Kukis and the Meiteis. Haokip highlighted that in addition to the evacuation, all Kuki settlements had suffered looting, vandalism, and arson by the Meiteis.

Haokip stated, "The only viable solution to the ongoing state-sponsored ethnic cleansing against the Kuki people lies in the total separation of the two communities, the process of which has been completed in the aftermath of the evacuation of the remaining Kuki volunteers in Imphal last night."