Manipur: Kuki group says community members will not participate in govt formation

An organisation representing the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on January 6 declared that the Kuki-Zo people “cannot and shall not” participate in the formation of the Manipur government, reiterating their demand for a separate administrative arrangement.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February last year, following prolonged ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hill-based Kuki-Zo groups. Since May 2023, the conflict has claimed at least 260 lives and displaced thousands across the state.

In a statement, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) said its Governing Council, comprising all constituent bodies, held a general meeting in Churachandpur to review the prevailing political, social and security situation in Manipur.

After deliberations, the council unanimously resolved that, given the current ground realities and the collective sentiment that the Kuki-Zo people can no longer coexist with the Meitei community, the demand for a separate administration must be reaffirmed. The KZC reiterated that this demand is for the creation of a Union Territory under the Constitution of India.

The council further stated that the Kuki-Zo people would not take part in the formation of the Manipur government. It cautioned that if any individual from the community chooses to participate in such a process, it would be strictly in a personal capacity, and the Kuki-Zo Council would not be held responsible or accountable in any manner.