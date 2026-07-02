Manipur: Kuki groups attempt to march towards Kanto Sabal village from Leimakhong, forces disperse protesters

A large group of Kuki protesters on July 2 attempted to march from Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district towards Kanto Sabal village on the outskirts of Imphal West district, protesting the continuing economic blockade allegedly being enforced by Naga groups along National Highway-2. Security forces successfully prevented the march and dispersed the protesters without any reported violence.

According to sources, the protesters sought to proceed towards Kanto Sabal village, a sensitive area located along the inter-district boundary between Kangpokpi and Imphal West. Indian Army of 57 mountain division and Manipur Police personnel deployed at a temporary security outpost intercepted the marchers and prevented them from advancing further. The demonstrators later dispersed peacefully following intervention by the security forces.

The latest protest comes amid escalating tensions over the blockade along National Highway-2, a key supply route linking the Imphal Valley with the hill districts. Naga groups have been enforcing the agitation while demanding justice for six Naga civilians who were abducted from Leilon village and later killed on May 13. As part of the protest, demonstrators have been gathering at Namdilong, restricting the movement of goods and essential supplies bound for Kuki-dominated areas of Kangpokpi district.

A similar attempt by Kuki groups to march towards Namdilong was reportedly made a few days earlier. Security personnel stationed in the sensitive border area intercepted the protesters at Gamgiphai, preventing them from proceeding further.

Thursday's march towards Kanto Sabal was viewed as another attempt to highlight concerns over disruptions to the movement of essential commodities and transportation links between Kangpokpi and Imphal. Anticipating the protest, authorities deployed additional central and state security personnel along the route to maintain law and order.

The developments come after the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), a Kuki-Zo organisation, issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Centre and the Manipur government beginning Saturday midnight. The organisation called for immediate measures to ensure the unhindered movement of essential commodities, medicines and daily necessities along national and inter-state highways passing through Kangpokpi district.

Meanwhile, the Naga People's Organisation (NPO), along with Tribe Hohos, the Senapati District Women Association (SDWA) and the Senapati District Students' Association (SDSA), has resolved to intensify the ongoing agitation, indicating that the standoff over the highway blockade is likely to continue.