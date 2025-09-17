Manipur: Kuki groups condemn vandalism of village signboards, demand swift action

The Kuki Chief’s Union Kangchup (KCUK) and the Kangchup Area Protection and Development Committee (KAPDC) have strongly denounced the vandalism of signboards belonging to Kangchup Songlung Village and Farm in Manipur. The incident took place around midnight on September 11.

Calling the act a “direct attack on the authority of the Kangchup Songlung Village Chief” and “an affront to the dignity of the entire community,” the two organisations said the vandalism undermines peace and goodwill in the area.

The groups demanded that those responsible present themselves before the village authority. They cautioned that failure to do so would compel them to seek legal remedies and introduce measures to protect the community’s rights and security.

Appealing to the district administration and law enforcement, the KCUK and KAPDC urged swift action to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Both bodies reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding community identity, upholding the rule of law, and preserving unity. They also called on citizens to stand against actions that threaten mutual respect and social harmony.