The Kuki Inpi Jiribam, Tamenglong & Noney (KIJTN) along with other Kuki groups have strongly condemned a recent search operation conducted by security forces in Mongbung village, Jiribam district. Accusing the central forces and Jiribam police of resorting to "uncivilized and inhumane" methods, the Kuki civil society organizations have voiced severe criticism.

According to their statement, the security forces allegedly destroyed vital food supplies such as rice, potatoes, and lentils, exacerbating the difficulties caused by an existing blockade imposed by Meitei groups. This operation, they argue, was poorly timed, following a recent attack by heavily armed Meitei militants on Mongbung and a neighboring village.

The Kuki groups also highlighted previous incidents where women were reportedly harassed and innocent youths were detained during similar operations in Phaitol village. These incidents have led to suspicions within the Kuki community about possible collusion between security forces and Meitei groups.

The statement issued by the Kuki Chief Association, Tousem Block (KCA), Kuki Students’ Organization Jiri & Tamenglong, and Kuki Inpi Women Wing demands the removal of a specific Colonel involved in the operation and calls for accountability for those responsible for the Mongbung incident. They caution that any adverse outcomes resulting from these actions will be squarely attributed to district authorities, security agencies, and the state government.