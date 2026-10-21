The Kuki Inpi Bungpi Block has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of three village volunteers apprehended by a joint team of Manipur Police, the CRPF and the CoBRA unit at S Phailengkot on October 20, rejecting what it described as a misleading attempt by the state police to link them to the Nongshum incident.

In a statement issued on October 21, the Kuki body strongly condemned the police statement and defended one of the apprehended individuals, Seilal Haokip, describing him as a civil society leader who had worked to maintain peace and facilitate reconciliation between security forces and the public.

According to the organisation, Haokip played a significant role in the rehabilitation and resettlement of the Chingdai Area Grouping Centre, with permission from the Kangpokpi deputy commissioner.

The organisation said it was unfortunate that a person who had allegedly contributed to peacebuilding was being linked to the incident. It also claimed that Haokip was undergoing treatment for an ear injury sustained during his apprehension and demanded that the government bear the full cost of his medical treatment.

The Kuki Inpi further called for Haokip and the other two apprehended individuals to be transferred immediately to Churachandpur Police Station on medical and security grounds. It argued that, given the ongoing conflict among Manipur's three major communities, their safety could be at risk.

Apart from seeking the release of the three individuals, the organisation placed additional demands before the government.

It called for the deployment of one battalion of central security forces in its area under the supervision of the Kangpokpi superintendent of police, saying this was necessary to ensure security and allow residents to resume agricultural activities without fear.

The organisation also sought the establishment of a grouping centre, along with relief, rehabilitation and resettlement assistance for villagers who had left their homes due to fear and insecurity.

The statement comes amid continuing tensions in Manipur, where competing claims over security incidents and the safety of civilians remain a major concern.