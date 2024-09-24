The Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, the apex body representing the Kuki tribes, has issued an urgent advisory for all Kuki citizens in Sadar Hills, urging heightened vigilance on September 28, 2024. The advisory follows credible intelligence of a potential attack by militants on September 28.

According to the advisory, there is a false claim spreading that 900 Kuki militants have arrived in the state with intentions to target the Meitei population. The Kuki Inpi dismissed these allegations as baseless and reminiscent of past tactics used to provoke violence against their people.

“Several months ago, similar rumors claimed that 200 Kuki militants were coming to attack Meitei civilians which was not true," the advisory stated.

In response to the current threat, the Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills has urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and requested the central forces to ensure the safety of the Kuki people. "Our unity and resilience will see us through these difficult times," the statement read.

Meanwhile, The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), representing the recognized tribes of Churachandpur in Outer Manipur, has issued a public notice and a press release warning of a potential attack on the Kuki-Zo community. The ITLF convened an emergency meeting in response to hints from Manipur's security advisor, Kuldiep Singh, about an “attack” planned for September 28, 2024.

The ITLF cited recent alarming developmentsb about the threat. These signals have raised concerns that the Kuki-Zo may be targeted in an assault, similar to past violence following the Manipur government’s claim of Kuki militants in Jiribam.

In its meeting, ITLF outlined a series of protective measures, including travel restrictions, border closures, school shutdowns, and a complete shutdown on September 28, excluding essential services. Village volunteers and citizens have been urged to remain on high alert, and medical teams have been instructed to stand by.

The ITLF’s press release also questioned the credibility of government claims about a reported influx of 900 militants from Myanmar, labeling it propaganda meant to defame the Kuki-Zo and provide justification for attacks on the community.

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