Manipur: Kuki Inpi seeks FIR over alleged fake statement circulated on social media

A functionary of Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) has lodged a complaint with Kangpokpi Police Station, seeking registration of an FIR against administrators of two WhatsApp channels and a Facebook page for allegedly circulating a fabricated statement purportedly linked to the organisation.

The complaint, submitted by Paojalal Hangshing, Assistant Secretary of Information and Publicity, KIM, names the WhatsApp channels Behind the Truth and Zomi Info, along with the Facebook page Northeast Publish. It alleges that the platforms shared and circulated an alleged fake press release falsely attributed to Kuki Inpi Manipur.

According to the complaint, the publication contained alleged false and defamatory claims and was circulated with the intention of damaging the organisation's reputation. It further alleged that the content had the potential to create communal tensions and affect public order.

Hangshing stated that the disputed statement continued to be shared on social media despite clarifications issued by KIM through its official social media platforms.

The complaint urged police to register an FIR against those allegedly involved in creating and disseminating the content, investigate its source and circulation, obtain relevant digital records and subscriber details from the platforms concerned, and initiate legal action against those found responsible.

It also requested steps to prevent further circulation of the allegedly fabricated material.

Copies of the disputed statement and screenshots of related social media posts were submitted along with the complaint as supporting evidence.

The representation was received at Kangpokpi Police Station on June 3, according to the acknowledgement on the complaint document. KIM has sought prompt action, stating that the matter concerns public order and communal harmony.