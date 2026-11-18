Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki tribes, has called for a separate administration for the Kuki people, citing continued violence, displacement and unresolved political grievances in Manipur.

In a statement issued on November 18, KIM also rejected allegations made by United Naga Council (UNC) president Ng Lorho against the Kuki community and the Centre, following his address at the November 16 burial ceremony of six Liangmai civilians.

The Kuki body accused the UNC president of using the killings to target an entire community and advance what it described as an exclusive territorial narrative.

On the killing of the six Liangmai civilians, KIM said four people had been arrested in connection with the case and that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation was continuing. It urged the UNC leadership not to treat allegations as established facts.

The organisation also referred to a statement made by the Manipur home minister in the state Assembly on September 3, claiming that the NIA had not shared any findings confirming the alleged involvement of Kuki National Front-P (KNF-P) leadership.

"Let the investigation proceed without interference, and let every individual found responsible be prosecuted," the statement said, adding that neither the Kuki community nor an entire village should be held collectively responsible for unproven allegations.

KIM also rejected allegations that the Centre was protecting Kuki Suspension of Operations (SoO) groups. It cited an October 23 security operation at the designated Sinai SoO camp, which reportedly involved Manipur Police, the CRPF, CoBRA and Assam Rifles.

According to the organisation, the operation resulted in the arrest of 17 people and the seizure of 24 firearms, along with ammunition, explosives and other combat equipment. It said investigations into possible violations of SoO ground rules were underway.

The Kuki body also questioned the continued presence of NSCN(IM) camps in Manipur, arguing that armed organisations should be subjected to equal scrutiny.

Raising concerns over what it described as selective attention to civilian casualties, KIM claimed that more than 40 Kuki civilians had been killed since the renewed Naga-Kuki violence began earlier this year. The victims included women, children, an unborn child and Christian pastors, it said.

The organisation also cited a March 20, 2026, order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs directing the NIA to investigate the Thawai Kuki Hill Range incident. According to KIM, the order referred to suspected Tangkhul volunteers, the destruction of huts and the discovery of two bodies following an armed incident. It also mentioned suspected NSCN(IM) cadres.

Referring to the Naga-Kuki conflict of the 1990s, KIM cited a 1993 statement by then Minister of State for Home Affairs Rajesh Pilot in the Rajya Sabha, which referred to the involvement of the banned NSCN(I). It also cited a US Committee for Refugees report which estimated that the conflict between 1993 and 1997 had claimed more than 1,000 lives and temporarily displaced up to 1.3 lakh people.

On allegations of demographic expansion into Kacha Naga ancestral lands, KIM maintained that Kuki communities had inhabited their ancestral settlements for generations. It said displacement during the 1990s conflict and the violence since May 3, 2023, had to be considered while examining the present geographical distribution of communities.

The organisation demanded verifiable evidence to support allegations of demographic aggression, arguing that district-level population growth figures could not establish ethnic expansion by a particular community.

Reiterating its political demand, KIM said the existing administrative arrangement had failed to ensure the security of Kuki communities.

It called on the Centre to initiate a political settlement through a separate administration with constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards.

"This demand is neither an attempt to occupy another community's land nor an expansionist political agenda. It is a demand for security, dignity, self-governance and the right of a people to determine their own future," the statement said.

KIM also called for independent and time-bound investigations into all civilian killings, action against armed groups found responsible for attacks, a review of NSCN(IM) camps in Manipur, protection of Kuki ancestral lands and the rehabilitation of displaced families.