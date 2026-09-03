Manipur: Kuki Inpi seeks Union Territory status for Kuki-Zo people in counter-memo to Amit Shah

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) has urged the Centre to expedite the political process for granting Union Territory status with a legislature to the Kuki-Zo people, citing what it described as a complete breakdown of governance and mutual trust in Manipur.

In a counter-representation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the KIM rejected allegations recently made against the Kuki-Zo community and Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen by a group of Naga legislators. It described the allegations as “unfounded” and warned that escalating rhetoric could further destabilise the fragile security situation in the state.

The Kuki body alleged that Kuki-Zo civilians in mixed and border areas had faced road blockades, harassment and isolation since the ethnic conflict began in May 2023. It claimed that violence involving Naga communities escalated following incidents in Gampal and Haijang in April 2025 and an altercation at Litan-Sareikhong in Ukhrul.

According to the KIM, attacks between February 8 and 9, 2026, resulted in 23 Kuki-Zo villages being burnt or destroyed and 18 Kuki-Zo civilians being killed. These allegations could not be independently verified from the representation.

The Kuki body strongly rejected allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, saying that accusing a constitutional authority of collusion without evidence, due process or a judicial finding was improper. It said public representatives should not be held criminally responsible for actions allegedly committed by non-state actors.

The KIM also opposed the demand by Naga legislators for the immediate abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki armed groups. It described the SoO framework as an established peace mechanism for maintaining ceasefire protocols and facilitating political negotiations.

The organisation argued that dismantling the framework could undermine channels for dialogue and negotiated resolution. It called for all incidents of violence, ambushes and killings to be investigated independently and transparently by central agencies, with perpetrators brought to justice through due process.

The KIM further appealed to elected representatives to promote dialogue and de-escalation rather than make unilateral allegations, saying such statements could deepen mistrust between communities.

However, in a significant political demand, the Kuki body said the continued hostilities and breakdown of trust had demonstrated that the Kuki-Zo and other communities could no longer peacefully coexist under a single state administration.

It urged the Central Government to provide a “structural solution” by expediting the political process for a Union Territory with a legislature for the Kuki-Zo people, saying the arrangement would ensure their security, dignity and self-governance.