

In a major breakthrough, Manipur police arrested an active member of Kuki National Front (Nehlun), a non-SoO Kuki militant group involved in extortion activities, in Selbuhjang village of Churachandpur district on February 25.

The accused, identified as Seiminlal Dimngel alias Lalboi alias Michael, 35, was apprehended by a team of Sangaikot police station after an intensive two-hour search operation in the area. During preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that he was involved in serving demand letters to businessmen and shop owners at Saikul area in Kangpokpi district.

He also disclosed that he had joined the outfit along with 18 others in July 2022, recruited by the self-styled chairman of the group, Henkholen Kipgen alias James Kipgen.

The accused has been remanded to police custody till March 2, 2023, and a case has been registered against him under Section 400/385 of the IPC for further investigation.

Earlier on December, 2022, a combined team of Manipur police commandos and Assam Rifles troopers arrested an alleged active cadre of Kuki National Front-Nehlun (KNF-N) along with arms and ammunition.

The KNF-N militant was arrested during a raid at a hideout at Laimaton in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

Manipur police said that upon receipt of reliable information, the combined team conducted a search operation and overpowered the rebel.

The arrested militant has been identified as 23-year-old Johnny Khongsai from Motbung village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

One 9mm pistol, one magazine and three live rounds were recovered from the possession of the arrested Kuki militant

The arrested insurgent along with seized weapons and ammunition have been handed over to Loktak police station for further necessary action.

Meanwhile, the KNF-N, a non-suspension of operation (SoO) Kuki militant outfit, has claimed that Johnny Khongsai has no association with the outfit.