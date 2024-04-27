The Kuki top bodies, including the Kuki Inpi Manipur, Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), have denounced recent accusations leveled against the Kuki community regarding the assault on Central security forces. The groups stated the need for cooperation and condemned hasty finger-pointing that could escalate tensions in the region.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur attributed the attack on the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) camp in Naranseina, Bishnupur District, to Valley Based Insurgent Groups (VBIGs), labeling it as deeply disturbing and condemnable. They highlighted the role of Central Security Forces in ensuring public safety and restoring order amid ethnic cleansing, while criticizing media outlets for speculative reporting without evidence.

Committee on Tribal Unity, Sadar Hills Kangpokpi District, expressed regret over the misrepresentation of the recent incident by national television channels stating the importance of upholding geographical boundaries and avoiding conflict with security forces. They also criticized the Meitei community for perpetuating falsehoods and biased reporting, calling for accountability in filing baseless FIRs against the Kuki-Zo.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) condemned the assault on Kuki-Zo areas near Khoirentak, refuting media reports implicating Kuki militants and cautioning against relying solely on Manipur Police for information. They highlighted the consistent support of central security forces by the Kuki-Zo tribals and urged balanced reporting to prevent further escalation of tensions.

The Kuki top bodies extended condolences to the families of the CRPF personnel and emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation for peace and stability in the region. They called for adherence to journalistic ethics and verification of sources to prevent the spread of misinformation and promote a better understanding of complex situations.