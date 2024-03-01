In response to the Manipur Legislative Assembly's resolution on February 29 seeking the abrogation of the Tripartite Agreement for Suspension of Operations with the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF), ten MLAs representing the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar community vehemently condemned the decision, citing prejudice and bias against their community.

The statement, issued by the ten Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs, including Haokholet Kipgen, L.M. Khaute, Ngursanglur Sanate, Chinlunthang, Kimneo Haokip Hangshing, Letpao Haokip, Nemcha Kipgen, Paolienlal Haokip, Letzamang Haokip, and Vungzagin Valte, expressed their dissent and disapproval of the resolution, which they deemed as one-sided and reflective of a myopic view.

Asserting the importance of the Tripartite Agreement signed on August 22, 2008, the MLAs highlighted its role in significantly reducing violence in Manipur, particularly in the Hill Districts. They emphasized the existence of a robust mechanism, the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG), responsible for overseeing adherence to the agreement's Ground Rules.

The MLAs questioned the basis of the Assembly's resolution, raising concerns about whether it was informed by any report or observations from the JMG. They criticized the resolution as being driven by animosity and hatred towards their community, rather than factual assessments of the situation.

Furthermore, the representatives pointed out the recent signing of a Peace Accord with a faction of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), initiated by the State Government, and suggested that the resolution should have addressed the role played by this outfit in the ongoing violence.

The MLAs appealed to the Home Ministry, Government of India, urging a fair and just evaluation of the situation to prevent further discrimination and alienation of the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar people.