Manipur: Kuki organisations allege coordinated attack on Mongkot Chepu, seek stronger security action

The Working Committee of Kuki Civil Society Organisations (WCKCSOs)-Ukhrul has alleged that Mongkot Chepu village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district came under a “coordinated armed aggression” on Saturday night, May 23, and demanded stronger operational powers for security forces to prevent further violence in the region.

In a statement issued on May 24, the organisation claimed that indiscriminate firing began around 10 pm from multiple directions, including Leingangching near S. Laho Tangkhul village, the vicinity of Litan Police Station, and the Lilen Ridge area of Sikibung, also known as Sharkaphung Tangkhul village.

The organisation alleged that the “synchronised nature” of the firing indicated a premeditated attack targeting the Kuki population of Mongkot Chepu.

According to the statement, the incident came after nearly a week of relative calm in the area and had intensified fears among residents over their security and continued presence in parts of Ukhrul district.

The WCKCSOs-Ukhrul also claimed that earlier in the day, at around 4 pm, churchgoers returning from worship at Mongkot Chepu allegedly came under intermittent firing from the Lilen Ridge area. It alleged that one villager, identified as Ngamkhohen Khongsai, sustained an injury to his palm after narrowly escaping a bullet attack.

Condemning the alleged targeting of civilians, particularly worshippers, the organisation termed the incident “deeply alarming”.

The group, however, appreciated the intervention of the Bihar Regiment, claiming that the Army’s prompt response helped deter further escalation.

At the same time, the organisation alleged that security forces on the ground were operating with limited authority and urged the government to provide a “clear, uncompromising and decisive operational mandate” to tackle armed attacks on civilian settlements.

The WCKCSOs-Ukhrul further stated that local residents could not be faulted for acts of self-defence in the face of repeated attacks and inadequate preventive measures.

Meanwhile, in a separate notice, the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO)-Ukhrul directed all village youth clubs and KSO units under Ukhrul and Kamjong districts to install signages identifying their villages as falling under Kangpokpi district.

The notice stated that the installations must be completed by June 1, and warned that organisational action could be taken against units failing to comply within the stipulated deadline.