Manipur: Kuki organisations condemn Kharam Vaiphei arson attack, demand accountability and security review

Several Kuki civil society organisations have strongly condemned the arson attack on Kharam Vaiphei village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, demanding a comprehensive investigation, accountability for those responsible, and a review of the security arrangements in the violence-affected Leimakhong region.

The attack, which occurred on May 30, has drawn criticism from multiple organisations, including the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR), the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), and the Kuki Students' Organisation Sadar Hills (KSO-SH), all of which have alleged that armed cadres belonging to the NSCN-IM and the ZUF (Kamson faction) were involved in the incident.

In a statement, KOHUR described the attack as a serious violation of human rights and alleged that the burning of the Kuki village reflected a failure of civilian protection mechanisms in the region. The organisation expressed concern that the incident took place shortly after the redeployment of a company of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the area for law-and-order duties.

According to KOHUR, the ability of armed assailants to carry out the attack despite the presence of security personnel has raised questions regarding the effectiveness of existing security arrangements. The organisation further claimed that several Kuki villages in the Leimakhong belt had faced attacks over the past two years and alleged that no significant action had been taken against those responsible.

The rights body demanded an independent investigation into the incident, prosecution of the perpetrators, accountability for any security lapses, rehabilitation and compensation for affected families, and permanent security measures for vulnerable villages in the region. It also urged the Government of India, the National Human Rights Commission and other relevant agencies to take cognisance of the incident.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) also condemned the attack, describing it as an attempt to destabilise an already sensitive security environment in the hill districts. The organisation stated that the incident occurred amid continuing tensions following the killing of three church leaders earlier this month and the reported captivity of 14 villagers in Senapati district.

CoTU alleged that armed groups were seeking to create friction between communities through intimidation, arson and threats, while also criticising the security apparatus for failing to prevent such incidents. The organisation called upon the Manipur government to take decisive action against those involved and to ensure effective enforcement of law and order.

The committee further stressed that lasting peace in the state would require impartial governance, equal treatment of all communities and measures aimed at reducing communal tensions.

The Kuki Students' Organisation Sadar Hills (KSO-SH) also issued a statement condemning the attack, which it described as a deliberate assault on the Kuki community. The student body alleged that the incident formed part of a broader pattern of violence targeting civilians and community leaders in the region.

KSO-SH further questioned the conduct of security personnel deployed in the area during the attack and demanded an impartial inquiry into the response of the forces present at the scene. The organisation called for the immediate arrest of those responsible and warned that it would intensify democratic forms of protest if concrete action was not taken.

The student body also appealed to media organisations to ensure that reports related to the incident are published only after thorough verification and substantiation of facts.