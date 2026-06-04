Manipur: Kuki organisations oppose ANSAM rally route through NH-202 corridor

Tensions surrounding the proposed rally of the All Naga Students' Association, Manipur (ANSAM) intensified on Thursday, June 4 after two prominent Kuki civil society organisations in Ukhrul district issued advisories opposing the planned march through Kuki inhabited stretches of National Highway-202, citing security concerns and prevailing inter-community sensitivities.

In separate statements issued on June 4, the Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO)-Ukhrul and the Kuki CSO Working Committee, Ukhrul (WCKCSOs), objected to ANSAM’s decision to conduct its proposed march through the corridor between Litan SareiKhong and Mahadev. The organisations argued that the route passes through areas currently experiencing heightened tensions and remains unsuitable for large-scale mobilisation.

The KSO-Ukhrul stated that it respected ANSAM’s democratic right to organise a rally but expressed concern over the decision to traverse what it described as a sensitive region without sufficient consultation with Kuki stakeholders. The organisation noted that the proposed event comes amid the unresolved issue concerning the alleged captivity of 14 Kuki men, which it said has contributed to an atmosphere of uncertainty and mistrust.

The Kuki CSO Working Committee adopted a stronger position, describing the proposed route as inappropriate under the prevailing circumstances. The committee maintained that proceeding through the corridor could aggravate an already fragile situation and undermine efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Both organisations referred to the continuing hostage crisis involving 14 Kuki individuals and asserted that the security environment remains too delicate for any major political mobilisation through contested areas. They also raised concerns that such a march could be perceived as an assertion of political strength in locations inhabited by vulnerable communities.

The KSO further alleged that ANSAM had not publicly addressed the hostage issue while moving ahead with plans to mobilise supporters through areas marked by heightened communal sensitivities. It advised rally participants to avoid physically traversing the sensitive stretches and recommended that any movement be carried out under adequate security arrangements. The organisation also urged participants to refrain from slogan-shouting, provocative behaviour or any activity that could inflame tensions.

Meanwhile, the Working Committee called on ANSAM to reconsider its plans and explore alternative routes in the interest of public safety, communal harmony and conflict prevention. It warned that any attempt to proceed through the disputed corridor despite the concerns raised by local communities would be viewed seriously by the Kuki population.

Both organisations stated that responsibility for any untoward incident arising from the proposed march would rest with the organisers and the concerned government authorities. The Working Committee further asserted that the Kuki-Zo community should not be held responsible for any consequences resulting from the decision to ignore the advisory.

The statements reflect growing apprehension among Kuki civil society groups ahead of the proposed ANSAM rally and underscore the challenges facing authorities in maintaining peace and preventing escalation along National Highway-202. Observers believe that dialogue among stakeholders and administrative intervention may be necessary to ensure that the event proceeds without disrupting public order or communal harmony.