The United Peoples' Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) have decided to lift the blockade at Kangui (Kangpokpi) on NH2 in Manipur on July 2 . The move aims to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities and restore peace and communal harmony in the state, which has been marred by ethnic violence since May 3, 2023.

The ongoing conflict between the Meiteis and Kuki Zo communities has resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of property, and the displacement of thousands of people. Recognizing the need to address the plight of the affected people and restore normalcy, UPF and KNO have taken this step after extensive consultations with various stakeholders, including Civil Society Organisations, village chiefs, youth, and women leaders.

During their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Kuki Zo organizations expressed their concerns and appealed for increased security in vulnerable villages along the bordering and foothill areas. They acknowledged the deployment of central forces in most of these areas as assured by the Home Minister and emphasized that the process is ongoing. Once the deployment is complete, the organizations have committed to withdrawing their volunteers to contribute to restoring peace and tranquility.

In their appeal, UPF and KNO also called upon all peace-loving organizations and citizens of Manipur to reciprocate their gesture and work towards peace and communal harmony in the state. They believe that collective efforts are essential in resolving the ongoing conflict and bringing stability to the region.