Manipur: Kuki outfit denies involvement in Langka incident, calls allegations baseless

The Kuki National Front (KNF) has rejected allegations linking its Home Secretary, Jangboi Kipgen, and its cadres to the recent Langka incident in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, in which two people were killed, describing the charges as “completely baseless, unfounded and devoid of truth”.

In a statement, the KNF said neither Kipgen nor any of its cadres had any involvement in the incident. The outfit alleged that vested interests were deliberately dragging its leadership and members into the case to create a false narrative and damage the organisation’s reputation.

The KNF further alleged that its name was being misused for “political or ulterior purposes” through the circulation of unsubstantiated allegations, misinformation and propaganda.

“The death of innocent people must never be used to settle scores, manufacture narratives, malign individuals or organisations, or create hostility between communities,” the organisation said.

The KNF cautioned against using the deaths of the two persons for political purposes and urged those making the allegations to refrain from repeating them. It said political differences should not come at the cost of communal harmony and public peace.

The outfit maintained that allegations concerning a serious incident should be based on facts and credible evidence rather than speculation or narratives allegedly driven by vested interests.

The KNF further said Kipgen had no involvement in the Langka incident and that no KNF cadre was involved. It described the allegations as baseless and lacking any credible foundation.