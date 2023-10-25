Leading an example of communal harmony, months after violence in the northeastern region of Manipur, residents of a Kuki village of Lhangnom, Tousem in Tamenglong helped a distressed Meitei person reach home safely.

The distressed person identified as Yaikhom Maipaksana Meitei of Imphal East, was caught up in a distressing situation after he had lost money due to theft, leaving him with no means to return home. The residents of Kuki village of Tamenglong immediately brought him to safety and informed Assam Rifles, Kadamtala for assistance.

The Assam Rifles along with the Jiribam police established the Meitei person's identity and promptly informed his family and local police station about his safety. On the morning of 23 Oct, the distressed man was safely dispatched to his home in Imphal East.

Assam Rifles and Jiribam district Administration & Police have been working continuously to bring both communities together and to resolve any issues through dialogue in peace meets.

In the recent past few weeks numerous such meets have been organised at Assam Rifles, Kadamtala, SP Jiribam office and villages of both communities. The joint efforts are coming to fruition with peace, harmony and understanding being restored with the displaced people going back to their homes.

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