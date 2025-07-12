Manipur: Kuki student body applauds SSC for Churachandpur centre, urges for new exam facility

The Kuki Students’ Organisation – General Headquarters (KSO-GHQ) has extended its sincere appreciation to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for reinstating the SSC examination centre in Churachandpur district, Manipur. The move has been welcomed as a timely and considerate response, offering significant relief to aspirants from conflict-affected and displaced communities in the region.

In a recent meeting held in New Delhi, a KSO delegation—comprising representatives from both KSO-GHQ and KSO Delhi & NCR Education Department—met with the SSC Chairman to convey their gratitude. During the interaction, the team presented a traditional muffler to the Chairman and submitted official representations from KSO-GHQ and KSO Sadar Hills.

According to the delegation, the reinstated Churachandpur examination centre has alleviated the financial and logistical burden of long-distance travel for hundreds of local candidates, while also fostering broader access to national competitive examinations.

KSO-GHQ has now appealed to the Commission to grant permanent status to the Churachandpur exam centre. The organisation cited the consistently high number of applicants from the district as a compelling reason to ensure uninterrupted access for current and future aspirants.

Additionally, the student body has strongly advocated for the establishment of a new SSC examination centre in Kangpokpi district, proposing Presidency College, Motbung, as a strategic location. The college's IT infrastructure and geographic accessibility were highlighted as key advantages that could ease access for aspirants across the district.

Calling for swift action, KSO-GHQ urged SSC to facilitate the necessary arrangements to operationalise the new centre at the earliest. In response, the SSC Chairman assured the delegation that a fact-finding team will soon visit Kangpokpi to assess the feasibility of setting up the proposed examination centre at Presidency College.

Thangmoi Haokip, Education Secretary of KSO-GHQ, expressed optimism over the developments, stating, “We are grateful to the SSC for their continued efforts toward ensuring equitable access to opportunities for aspirants from remote and conflict-hit regions. We believe our appeal will receive the attention it deserves for the greater good of our student community.”