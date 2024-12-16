Manipur's Kuki Students' Organisation General Headquarters (KSO-GHQ), the apex body representing Kuki students in India, has raised serious concerns regarding the recently declared SSC GD results, highlighting a significant anomaly in the cut-off marks for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category in the state.

In a formal letter addressed to the Chairman of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the KSO-GHQ voiced dissatisfaction over the ST category cut-off marks being higher than those of the General, OBC, and Unreserved categories in several cases.

They argued that the inconsistency undermines the principles of fairness and equal opportunity, disproportionately affecting eligible tribal candidates aspiring to serve in the nation’s defense forces.

The letter points out specific discrepancies in cut-offs across different forces, such as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Border Security Force (BSF). For instance, while the CISF cut-off for ST candidates is 113.24, it is significantly lower for OBC (95.92) and Unreserved candidates (100.84). Similar trends have been observed in the BSF and Assam Rifles, raising questions about the rationale behind these disparities.

KSO-GHQ urged the SSC to urgently review and revise the ST cut-off, stressing that the intellectual and physical capabilities of tribal candidates should be factored into the selection process. They emphasised that disproportionately high cut-offs for ST candidates run counter to constitutional provisions designed to protect the rights and opportunities of tribal communities.

This call for action highlights a broader concern about fairness in recruitment processes, particularly for marginalized communities in conflict-affected states like Manipur. The KSO-GHQ has requested a thorough examination of the issue and a prompt resolution to ensure equitable opportunities for all candidates.