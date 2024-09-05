The Kuki Students' Organization (KSO) General Headquarters, an apex Kuki student body, has urgently appealed to the chairman of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Rakesh Ranjan, to reconsider the decision to cancel SSC CGL (Tier-1) examination centres in Churachandpur and Ukhrul.

In a letter addressed to the SSC Chairman, KSO expressed deep concern over the abrupt cancellation, which has caused significant inconvenience to numerous candidates from these regions who had been preparing for the examination. The decision has forced candidates to travel long distances to alternative centres, imposing logistical and financial hardships, especially given the poor road conditions from Churachandpur to Mizoram (Aizawl).

Moreover, KSO highlighted that due to the buffer zone between Imphal Valley and Churachandpur, minority Kuki candidates are unable to travel to Imphal for the examination, further complicating their situation. Despite full assurance from the Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur regarding security measures, the centres remain cancelled.

KSO has called for urgent intervention by the SSC to review and reinstate the examination centres in Churachandpur and Ukhrul to ease the burden on aspirants and ensure a smooth examination process for all candidates in these regions.

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The student body also appealed to the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to intervene in the matter and address the recent cancellation of SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination centres in Churachandpur and Ukhrul, Manipur.

Acknowledging the company’s significant role in enhancing employment opportunities across India, including in Manipur, the KSO, however, raised concerns over the abrupt decision by the SSC authorities to cancel the examination centres, scheduled to operate from September 8 onwards.

It also highlighted several key issues, including security assurance, inconvenience to candidates, logistical and financial burdens, and travel restrictions.

The student body has called on TCS to intervene and urge the SSC to reconsider the cancellation, reinstating the examination centres to support the aspirants in these districts.