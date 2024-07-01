The Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) Churachandpur, in collaboration with the District Police Churachandpur, conducted a "District Tour on Awareness of the 3 New Criminal Laws" today.

This initiative aimed to educate the public about the newly adopted laws at various governmental institutions and private educational institutes.

The awareness campaign was inaugurated by Jaibshaikh Nair, IPS, Superintendent of Police Churachandpur, at the Mini-Secretariat Complex in Tuibong.

The event saw participation from KSO leaders and other prominent District Level Officers (DLOs).

The awareness drive began at the office of the Superintendent of Police and concluded at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Churachandpur in Tuinom. It covered multiple governmental offices, including the Deputy Commissioner's office, CEO ADC Churachandpur, District Forest Office, CJM Churachandpur, Zonal Education Office, and the 27 Sector Assam Rifles.



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Additionally, educational institutions such as Salt Brook School, Sielmat Christian Higher Secondary School, Rayburn College, and JNV Tuinom were part of the campaign.

The three new criminal laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—came into effect nationwide on July 1, 2024.

These laws mark a significant overhaul of India's criminal justice system, replacing colonial-era statutes with modern provisions. Key changes include the introduction of Zero FIR, online registration of police complaints, electronic summonses, and mandatory videography of crime scenes for all heinous crimes.

The initiative's primary goal is to inform the public about their rights and the implications of the new laws. During the awareness drive, students and government officials from various departments were briefed on the regulations and guidelines of the new criminal laws, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the changes.

This collaborative effort between the KSO and the District Police highlights the importance of community engagement and education in the effective implementation of new legal frameworks.