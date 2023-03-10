Kuki Students Organisation along with Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum carried a peaceful rally against alleged forceful eviction and demolition in Churachandpur district, said sources on March 9.

The protestors have alleged that the eviction drive is being carried out without proper rehabilitation and resettlement.

They further alleged that tribal inhabited villages or land under private ownership and land under traditional Chiefship have been wrongly declared as Reserved Forest areas.

''Certain lands in various districts including Churachandpur have been wrongfully declared as Wetland,'' they said.

The organization also appealed to the people participating in the rally not to indulge in any untoward incidents.

''As per the notification and Public Appeal made by the KSO-GHQ on 9 March 2023, the KSO-SH would like to appeal to the public of Kangpokpi District that KSO-SH will carry out the proposed peaceful Mass Rally at any cost. This is being notified as the KSO SH deems it an illegitimate use of power for a Deputy Commissioner to enforce Crpc 144 upon Indian citizens' movement for a peaceful rally as empowered by the Indian constitution under Article 19. Any misuse of power can and will be duly addressed in a court of Law as NOBODY is above the law,'' said the organization in an official statement.

''We appeal to the general public of Kangpokpi District to be united and exercise their fundamental right to peaceful assembly and protest without any apprehension. God be with us,'' the statement added.