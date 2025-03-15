Manipur: Kuki Students' Organisation elects new leadership for 2025-28 term
The Kuki Students' Organisation – General Headquarters (KSO-GHQ) successfully conducted its General Election for the 2025-28 term at the KIC Complex in Tuibong, Churachandpur.
The Kuki Students' Organisation – General Headquarters (KSO-GHQ) successfully conducted its General Election for the 2025-28 term at the KIC Complex in Tuibong, Churachandpur.
The electoral process witnessed active participation from KSO Districts, Branches, and student organizations representing cognate tribes, highlighting a unified commitment to student leadership and community development.
In strict adherence to Article 104 of the KSO Constitution, the election was held under a well-defined Code of Conduct, ensuring a fair and transparent process. The newly elected executive team includes:
President: Doukhomang Haokip
General Secretary: Jangkhosei, a.k.a. Seiboi Touthang
Finance Secretary: Boilhing Lhungdim
Information & Publicity Secretary: Seiminthang Haokip
The executive body will be further expanded to include additional key positions within 15 days, a process to be led by the newly elected President in consultation with the KSO Standing Committee.
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