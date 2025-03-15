The Kuki Students' Organisation – General Headquarters (KSO-GHQ) successfully conducted its General Election for the 2025-28 term at the KIC Complex in Tuibong, Churachandpur.



The electoral process witnessed active participation from KSO Districts, Branches, and student organizations representing cognate tribes, highlighting a unified commitment to student leadership and community development.

In strict adherence to Article 104 of the KSO Constitution, the election was held under a well-defined Code of Conduct, ensuring a fair and transparent process. The newly elected executive team includes:

President: Doukhomang Haokip

General Secretary: Jangkhosei, a.k.a. Seiboi Touthang

Finance Secretary: Boilhing Lhungdim

Information & Publicity Secretary: Seiminthang Haokip

The executive body will be further expanded to include additional key positions within 15 days, a process to be led by the newly elected President in consultation with the KSO Standing Committee.