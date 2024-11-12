The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) has taken a stand in response to what it calls "inhumane and barbaric actions" by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jiribam, announcing an immediate and forceful directive barring CRPF personnel from leaving their camp premises in Kuki-dominated areas. This order, which came into effect immediately, warns that any CRPF personnel seen outside their designated camps will face consequences "at their own risk."

This move marks a significant escalation as the KSO launches a larger "Non-Cooperation Movement" to protest the presence of CRPF forces in the region, demanding accountability for what they allege to be a pattern of abuse against the Kuki community. KSO leaders have instructed all district and block branches to enforce the directive strictly, urging solidarity among the Kuki people.

KSO’s Department of Information and Publicity highlighted that the movement will continue until the CRPF issues a public apology for its actions, which the organization deems as systemic injustice. "Our community is standing firm in the face of oppression, and we will not back down until accountability is delivered," stated a KSO spokesperson.

The Zomi Students Federation (ZSF) also condemned the incident that took place in Jiribam on November 11. The ZSF claims that eleven young members of their community were "treacherously murdered" in what they describe as a targeted attack. They have demanded an urgent, court-monitored investigation into the incident.

"We demand swift accountability and justice for this incident," the ZSF stated and said that this is no longer a matter of law and order, but an "assault on our community." The ZSF also called for the removal of officers who they believe are complicit in the violence.

In addition, the Hmar Students’ Association (HSA) has urged both the Indian government and international human rights organizations to act to protect the Kuki-Zo community. The HSA has raised concerns about the recent alleged murders in Jakhradawr and attacks on Zairawn, demanding an impartial investigation led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They have also called for the removal of CRPF and Manipur police forces from Kuki-Zo areas due to widespread distrust, urging the deployment of neutral peacekeepers to prevent further violence.

The Thadou Youth Association (TYA-GHQ) echoed these demands, condemning the killings of eleven Kuki-Zo volunteers and the killing of (L) Zosangkim Hmar by the 87th Battalion CRPF. The TYA stressed that such actions were a “ruthless disregard for human rights” and called for the central government to ensure justice and safety for the victims' families and the Kuki-Zo communities.

The Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) has also condemned the violence, calling the actions of the CRPF "brutal and discriminatory." KWOHR expressed solidarity with the Kuki-Zo community and criticized the CRPF for bias, which they claim has led to targeted violence against Kuki-Zo villagers. The organization demanded the removal of biased officers and the immediate deployment of neutral, professional paramilitary forces.

General Secretary of KWOHR, Kimneihoi Lhundim, stated, "The Kuki-Zo people deserve impartial protection and a paramilitary force that serves all communities fairly, without bias."

Also Read: Manipur Police intensify efforts to locate six missing persons following militant attack in Jiribam