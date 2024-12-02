Amid ongoing unrest in Manipur, the Kuki Students’ Organization (KSO) has called upon the National Testing Agency (NTA) to establish a UGC-NET examination centre in Churachandpur district, Manipur. The appeal, aimed at ensuring the safety of candidates, comes in anticipation of the December 2024 exam cycle, scheduled for January 2025.

In a formal letter to Dr Sadhana Parasar, Senior Director (Examination) at the NTA, KSO Education Secretary Thangmoi Haokip highlighted the grave risks faced by students due to the ethnic conflict. With the designated centre located in Imphal, traveling for the exam poses serious safety concerns for many aspirants.

“The ongoing violence has left students in a precarious situation. For many, reaching Imphal is not just difficult—it’s dangerous,” Haokip stated, advocating for Churachandpur as a safer alternative. The district, relatively stable amid the turmoil, would provide students with a secure environment to take the examination.

The KSO stressed that equitable access to educational opportunities is critical, particularly in times of crisis. The organization warned that without a local examination centre, many students could be excluded from this vital national test. “This is not merely a convenience; it’s a lifeline for students in conflict zones,” Haokip added.

Acknowledging potential challenges in setting up a new center, the KSO urged the NTA to expedite the process.

They proposed allowing candidates to revise their exam centre preference during the correction window starting December 12, 2024, or an alternative date if required.

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