The Kuki Students' Organization-General Headquarters (KSO-GHQ) has issued a formal apology on behalf of a group involved in recent violence to the Zomi Students' Federation-General Headquarters (ZSF-GHQ). This gesture marks a crucial step in easing tensions and fostering a renewed commitment to peace between the two student organizations.

The key points of the joint declaration include:

1) Apology for Violent Incident: Following an escalation of tensions and reported violence linked to KSO student leaders, the KSO-GHQ formally tendered an apology to the ZSF-GHQ for the actions of the involved individuals.

2) Commitment to Amicable Relations: The ZSF-GHQ accepted the apology, emphasizing the significance of this gesture in traditional custom. This acceptance signifies a shared commitment to amicable relations and the cessation of hostilities.

3) Mutual Pledge for Peace: Both student organizations have jointly pledged to uphold peaceful co-existence and mutual respect. The commitment extends to ensuring that no individual or group affiliated with either organization will propagate or incite hatred among the communities.