The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has extended its shutdown by an additional 24 hours, escalating its protest against what it perceives as the government's neglect of Kuki-Zo tribal rights.

The shutdown, originally scheduled for 12 hours starting from 2:00 pm on January 2 to 2:00 am on January 3, has now been extended until 2:00 am on January 4, 2025, following an absence of any response from authorities.

To amplify their concerns, CoTU has also announced a mass public protest at the Kangpokpi district headquarters at 11:00 am on January 3. The extension and protest are aimed at expressing the collective frustration of the Kuki-Zo tribal communities and demanding immediate action from the government.

The immediate trigger for CoTU’s intensified stance is the deployment of central security forces to Saibol in the Bungpi region of Sadar Hills' Lhungtin Sub-Division. CoTU has labeled this deployment a provocative move, jeopardizing the fragile peace and further marginalizing the Kuki-Zo tribes.

“This is more than just a protest—it is a fight for justice and the survival of our people,” CoTU declared in a statement. “We will not back down until our voices are heard and our demands are addressed.”

The committee has demanded the immediate withdrawal of central forces from Saibol, asserting their presence as unnecessary and inflammatory. CoTU has also called on all Kuki-Zo individuals to stand united in this struggle, warning that continued government apathy will only strengthen their determination.

“The extended shutdown is a testament to the unyielding spirit of our people. Justice delayed is justice denied, and we refuse to be silenced by indifference,” CoTU asserted.