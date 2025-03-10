The Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR), Sadar Hills, condemned the alleged crackdown of security forces against 'unarmed Kuki-Zo women' protesting in Kangpokpi District on International Women’s Day.

The organization decried the dispersal of demonstrators at Gamgiphai and Keithelmanbi Military Colony, where security personnel allegedly lathi-charged and fired rubber bullets against protesters opposing the government’s decision to forcibly open roads in the conflict-ridden region.

More than 70 women were injured, 31 of them seriously as per sources. The situation took a tragic turn when 30-year-old protester Lalgouthang Singsit died during the clash.

According to KWOHR, the women were protesting against the continued persecution of their community, citing incidents of rape, torture, and violence over the past 22 months. The protest also sought to challenge what they claim is an unilateral decision by the Governor and Home Minister to open the roads, disregarding the safety and concerns of the Kuki-Zo people.

KWOHR accused security forces of disproportionately targeting Kuki-Zo civilians while ignoring the plight of their community, which has been isolated from essential services such as hospitals, airports, and educational institutions since the ethnic conflict erupted on May 3, 2023.

The organization questioned the authorities’ commitment to peace, arguing that instead of acknowledging the suffering of the Kuki community, the state has resorted to violence and coercion.

"Is this the peace we are expected to embrace under President’s Rule?" the human rights body asked.

It further challenged Governor Ajay Bhalla and Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure true democratic dialogue by engaging all stakeholders—including the Kuki-Zo community—rather than solely consulting Meitei organizations.

KWOHR also raised concerns over the government's push for free movement, questioning whether it genuinely serves all communities or if it is designed to favor valley residents over the hill population.

"Is free movement meant only for the Meiteis while the Kuki-Zo people remain cut off from vital resources?" the statement read.

The organization called for immediate accountability for the excessive use of force, urging authorities to investigate the actions of security personnel responsible for the fatal shooting and violent suppression of the protests.