The Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) has issued a statement condemning the registration of an FIR against Paojakhup Guite, who serves as both President of Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) Delhi and Vice President of Akhil Bhartiya Adivasi Vikas Parishad.

The controversy centres around Guite's comments regarding Meitei community members potentially crossing buffer zones to attend the Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul. Law enforcement authorities in Churachandpur registered the FIR after a video circulated showing Guite allegedly warning Meiteis against crossing established buffer zones.

"Mr. Guite is well within his rights to question the intent behind Meiteis to attend the Shirui Lily festival in Ukhrul by passing buffer zones," the KWOHR statement reads. "The question that should be asked is why this intent by the Meiteis to cross the buffer zones in the embattled state of Manipur is not being seen for what it is - an aggressive act to provoke the Kuki Zo community."

The women's rights organisation argues that the festival is being inappropriately promoted amid ongoing tensions. "It seems that the Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul is being projected by the Manipur administration as a step towards peacebuilding and free movement in Manipur," the statement continues. "Holding festivals and celebrations isn't the road to peace. In fact, these festivals should only be hosted after justice and peace has been restored."

The KWOHR statement references the broader context of ethnic violence in Manipur that erupted in May 2023, with allegations that "Kuki Zo IDPs are still languishing in relief camps without basic needs and their life at a standstill after having been forced to escape from their villages and churches burned down."

Local authorities maintain that security arrangements will be comprehensive for the Shirui Festival, though the KWOHR has called for the FIR against Guite to be withdrawn, stating that his role as a community leader "needs to be respected as he rightly and democratically advocates for the protection of his community."