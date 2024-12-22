The Kuki Women Union (KWU) and the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) have voiced strongly against the National Commission for Women (NCW) over its perceived inaction and alleged bias during the prolonged ethnic violence in Manipur.

The groups accused the Commission of neglecting the plight of Kuki women, who have allegedly faced rampant violence and systemic discrimination since the outbreak of the unrest on May 3, 2023.

The KWU highlighted a directive from NCW Joint Secretary A. Asholi Chalai, addressed to the Manipur DGP, which appeared to prioritize a representation by the Republican Party of India (Athawale). “The Commission must address all grievances equally, not selectively act on cases influenced by political interests,” said KWU Vice President Neneu Kipgen.

Demanding immediate and impartial action, the KWU warned that continued neglect would leave them no choice but to seek international intervention. “Justice must not depend on community or faith,” they emphasized.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the KWOHR accused the NCW of hypocrisy and deliberate silence regarding atrocities against Kuki women, including incidents of sexual violence, murder, and displacement. The group’s General Secretary, Kimneihoi Lhungdim, condemned the NCW’s failure to respond to repeated pleas for justice.

The NCW has been accused of addressing isolated incidents, such as violence in Jiribam, while ignoring extensive reports of brutalities against Kuki women.

The KWOHR accused Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s government of supporting armed militias in what they termed as “state-sponsored ethnic cleansing” targeting alleged Kuki Christian tribals.