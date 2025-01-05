The Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) has lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police, Kangpokpi District, Manipur, accusing security forces of unlawful occupation, assaults, and human rights violations in New Saibol and surrounding Kuki tribal villages. The organization has demanded immediate action and accountability from the authorities.



According to the complaint, on December 29, 2024, personnel from the CRPF (led by Nand Lal, AC, 189 Bn; Hari Narayan, DC, 49 Bn; and Atharva, DC, 49 Bn), BSF, and Manipur Police entered the villages 'without consent' from local authorities, civil society organizations, or administrative bodies. The forces allegedly occupied the area under Imphal East District jurisdiction, disregarding tribal protocols.





The organisation has further accused the security forces of firing rocket launchers at 'peacefully assembled' tribal Kuki women in New Saibol village on December 28, 2024.



Over 60 women reportedly sustained injuries following clash with security forces on December 31, 2024. One woman, Neicy Mate (44), suffered permanent blindness in her left eye, while others endured fractures and severe injuries requiring hospitalization during the clash



Key demands by the KWOHR include:

1) Immediate withdrawal of security forces from affected villages.

2) Removal of illegal bunkers and camps allegedly set up by militants.

3) Reorganization of police jurisdiction in the Sadar Hills Autonomous District.

4) Prosecution of officials, including CRPF officers and police personnel involved.

5) Compensation for victims, particularly Mrs. Mate, along with job assurances for her family.