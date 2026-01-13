Manipur: Kuki-Zo bodies demand immediate lifting of Liangmei Naga blockade, submit memorandum to Kangpokpi SP

Mounting pressure over prolonged disruptions to a critical transport corridor, leading civil society organisations of the Kuki-Zo community on Tuesday, January 13, submitted a Joint Memorandum to the Superintendent of Police, Kangpokpi District, demanding the immediate lifting of the intermittent blockade allegedly imposed by Liangmei Naga groups along the Churachandpur–Kangpokpi route.

Describing the blockade as an “uncalled and deliberate disruption” of the only remaining lifeline connecting Kuki-Zo inhabited areas, the signatories warned that continued obstruction of free movement could trigger serious public unrest in an already volatile region.

The memorandum was jointly endorsed by Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills (KISH), SAHILCA, Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Thadou Inpi, Gangte Tribal Union (GTU), Vaiphei People’s Council (VPC) and the Kuki Women Union–Sadar Hills (KWU-SH). The organisations urged the district administration and police to act decisively within 48 hours to ensure uninterrupted movement along the vital corridor.

According to the memorandum, following the outbreak of ethnic violence on May 3, 2023, roadways passing through Liangmei-inhabited areas have remained the sole means of connectivity between geographically isolated Kuki-Zo regions. Any blockade of these routes, the groups asserted, constitutes a direct threat to the community’s survival, safety and dignity.

The Kuki-Zo bodies further alleged that the ongoing ethnic conflict between the majority Meitei/Meetei community and the minority Kuki-Zo people is being exploited by groups not directly involved in the conflict. The memorandum accused certain Liangmei Naga groups of acting as “frontal entities” to propagate narratives hostile to the Kuki-Zo community.

Referring to recent incidents, the memorandum cited the January 8 bombing of Kharam Vaiphei village, allegedly carried out under the pretext of illegal farming and drug-related accusations. It also recalled the January 12 travel restrictions at Ireng Naga village, terming both incidents as provocative acts aimed at escalating tensions.

The signatories expressed grave concern over what they described as unverified allegations branding Kuki-Zo village volunteers as insurgent cadres. Such narratives, they warned, have emboldened armed outfits including the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) and Foothills Naga groups, resulting in harassment, intimidation and violence against civilians.

Calling the blockade “inhumane and unlawful,” the Kuki-Zo civil bodies cautioned that failure to restore normal movement would compel the community to express public outrage. Any ensuing consequences, they asserted, would rest solely with the authorities for failing to act in time.

The submission of the memorandum on January 13, 2026, marks one of the strongest coordinated protests by Kuki-Zo civil organisations against road blockades amid Manipur’s prolonged ethnic crisis.