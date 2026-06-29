Manipur: Kuki-Zo body presses for free movement on NH-2, NH-37 after deadline lapses

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), a Kuki-Zo organisation based in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, on June 29 said its 48-hour ultimatum to the authorities for removing alleged unauthorised checkpoints along National Highways 2 and 37 had expired, warning that it would not be held responsible for any consequences arising from efforts to restore the movement of essential commodities.

In a statement, the organisation alleged that the authorities had failed to ensure the free movement of food items, medicines and other essential supplies within the stipulated timeframe.

"With the expiry of the 48-hour ultimatum, the committee nor any of its civil society organisations from Kangpokpi cannot be held responsible for any outcome to ensure normal transportation of goods and food items by ourselves," the statement said.

CoTU had issued the ultimatum on June 27, citing prolonged disruption in the transportation of essential commodities to the Kuki-Zo-majority district. The organisation claimed that prices of essential goods had increased sharply while supplies were rapidly depleting due to continued restrictions on vehicular movement along NH-2 and NH-37.

Describing the highways as the "lifeline of the people and backbone of economic activities", CoTU alleged that road transportation had remained severely affected for over a month because of blockades and unauthorised checkpoints allegedly set up by Naga groups.

The organisation said the disruption had caused immense hardship by affecting the transport of food, medical supplies and the free movement of the public.

CoTU also alleged that while India aspires to strengthen economic connectivity with Southeast Asia through the Northeast, the prevailing security situation and the activities of armed groups have adversely affected peace and the livelihoods of local residents.

The latest warning comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions in Kangpokpi district following the abduction of six Naga civilians from Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13. In protest, Naga village organisations in Kangpokpi and adjoining areas reportedly established checkpoints and blockades along national and state highways as part of an economic shutdown and to monitor the alleged movement of Kuki armed groups.

The bodies of the six abducted civilians were recovered on June 10 near a Kuki-Zo village, further intensifying tensions in the region.

There was no immediate response from the Manipur government regarding CoTU's latest statement. Security agencies continue to maintain a heavy presence in sensitive areas amid concerns over the prevailing law and order situation.

The ongoing disruption of transport along key highways has emerged as a major humanitarian concern, with residents in several parts of the hill districts reporting shortages of essential commodities and rising prices.

