In a show of solidarity and determination, the Kuki-Zo people of Kangpokpi district gathered at Brig. M. Thomas ground for a massive mass prayer service, marking the completion of 90 days of the infamous wide-scale Manipur mayhem. Organized under the aegis of Kangpokpi District Tribal Churches Leaders Fellowship, the prayer event saw the participation of Kuki-Zo prominent leaders, Church leaders, intellectuals, civil society organizations leaders, social workers, and numerous people from the community.

The main focus of the prayer service was to seek divine intervention and the success of their long-standing demand for a Separate Administration (SA) at the earliest. The Kuki-Zo people have been advocating for a separate administration to address their unique cultural, political, and developmental aspirations.

Throughout the five-hour-long event, at least three prayer sessions were held, with various prayer points emphasizing divine protection, central Government support, and a viable solution in the form of separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people.

Reverend Dr. V. Sitlhou, Advisor of Kangpokpi District Tribal Churches Leaders Fellowship, expressed the community's steadfast belief in the importance of prayer during these challenging times. He urged Churches worldwide to join hands in prayer, extending support to the Kuki-Zo people in their quest for a separate administration.

The event also served as a somber reminder of the sacrifices made during the ongoing violence, as names and photos of the Kuki-Zo martyrs were displayed to pay tribute and honor their memory.

Kuki Inpi Manipur President, Ch. Ajang Khongsai, CoTU's Vice Chairman, Lunthang Haokip, human rights activist Dr. S. Chongloi, and Kuki Women Organization for Human Rights President, Hahat Touthang, were among the prominent leaders who addressed the gathering. Their speeches echoed the community's determination and resolve to achieve their rightful aspirations through peaceful means.

In addition to prayers, the event also witnessed crowd contributions in cash and kind, highlighting the collective commitment of the Kuki-Zo people towards their cause.