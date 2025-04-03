The Kuki-Zo community in Manipur's Sadar Hills observed the 23rd Remembrance Day, honouring those who died during the unrest.

To mark the occasion, all commercial establishments, educational institutions, and government offices remained closed, creating an atmosphere of solemn reflection. The usually bustling streets were quiet as families and individuals chose to stay indoors, paying silent homage to the ones who died during the unrest.

The central event, organized by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), took place at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Phaijang, Sadar Hills. Community members, tribal elders, and representatives from various organizations gathered to offer their respects. The leaders and speakers reiterated the community’s unwavering demand for justice and a dignified political resolution.

Leaders from Kuki Inpi, SAHILCA, student unions, tribal organizations, and women’s groups, alongside CoTU executive members, addressed the gathering. They emphasized the need to honour the "martyr's" sacrifices by ensuring their struggle culminates in a just and lasting political solution.

The observance served not only as a day of remembrance but also as a rallying point for unity and perseverance. As the event concluded, community members collectively pledged to continue their pursuit of justice, peace, and self-determination, holding onto the hope that their long-cherished political aspirations will soon be realized.