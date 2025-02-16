Manipur's Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has announced a 'Peaceful Rally for Immediate Political Solution' on February 18 across all Kuki-Zo inhabited districts, aimed at urging the Central government to address their long-standing demand for a separate administration—Union Territory with Legislature.

The decision was taken during the Kuki-Zo Council's recent meeting held in Churachandpur on February 8 and 11. The Council has entrusted several frontal organisations to lead the rally in their respective regions:

1. Churachandpur – Under the aegis of Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF)

2. Kangpokpi – Led by Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) & Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills

3. Pherzawl & Jiribam – Led by Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee (ITAC), Kuki Inpi Jiribam, and allied bodies

4. Tengnoupal (Moreh) – Under Hill Tribal Council (HTC)

5. Chandel – Led by Kuki Inpi Chandel & Kuki Chief Association

6. Delhi & NCR – Organized by KSO Delhi & NCR & Kuki-Zo Women’s Forum Delhi

The rally is designed to be completely peaceful and disciplined, emphasising the community’s commitment to a democratic resolution.

The key demands include:

1. Formal discussion of the Kuki-Zo issue in Parliament

2. Grant of Separate Administration (Union Territory with Legislature)

3. No Solution, No Peace

4. No Border Fencing without a political solution

5. Justice for the leaked ‘Biren Audio Tapes’

An advisory for participants has also been issues:

- The rally will be conducted peacefully, with no violent demonstrations or hate speech or mentioning of individual names.

- Indian flags will be prominently displayed to emphasise the community’s commitment to democratic processes.

- Protesters are encouraged to wear black attire as a mark of unity and resistance.

- A common banner, digital visuals, press statement, and memorandum will be provided by KZC to ensure uniformity in the message.

- A memorandum will be submitted to the Home Minister, with each district forwarding their copy through the respective Deputy Commissioner.

The Kuki-Zo Council has called upon all community organisations and supporters to join the rally and demonstrate unwavering solidarity in their quest for justice and self-governance. The protest is expected to be one of the most organised and unified demonstrations in the ongoing movement for a separate administration.