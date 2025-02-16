Manipur: Kuki-Zo council announces peaceful rally on February 18, demanding separate administration
The Kuki-Zo Council plans a peaceful rally in Manipur on February 18, advocating for a separate administration. They urge community support and stress maintaining peace.
Manipur's Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has announced a 'Peaceful Rally for Immediate Political Solution' on February 18 across all Kuki-Zo inhabited districts, aimed at urging the Central government to address their long-standing demand for a separate administration—Union Territory with Legislature.
The decision was taken during the Kuki-Zo Council's recent meeting held in Churachandpur on February 8 and 11. The Council has entrusted several frontal organisations to lead the rally in their respective regions:
1. Churachandpur – Under the aegis of Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF)
2. Kangpokpi – Led by Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) & Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills
3. Pherzawl & Jiribam – Led by Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee (ITAC), Kuki Inpi Jiribam, and allied bodies
4. Tengnoupal (Moreh) – Under Hill Tribal Council (HTC)
5. Chandel – Led by Kuki Inpi Chandel & Kuki Chief Association
6. Delhi & NCR – Organized by KSO Delhi & NCR & Kuki-Zo Women’s Forum Delhi
The rally is designed to be completely peaceful and disciplined, emphasising the community’s commitment to a democratic resolution.
The key demands include:
1. Formal discussion of the Kuki-Zo issue in Parliament
2. Grant of Separate Administration (Union Territory with Legislature)
3. No Solution, No Peace
4. No Border Fencing without a political solution
5. Justice for the leaked ‘Biren Audio Tapes’
An advisory for participants has also been issues:
- The rally will be conducted peacefully, with no violent demonstrations or hate speech or mentioning of individual names.
- Indian flags will be prominently displayed to emphasise the community’s commitment to democratic processes.
- Protesters are encouraged to wear black attire as a mark of unity and resistance.
- A common banner, digital visuals, press statement, and memorandum will be provided by KZC to ensure uniformity in the message.
- A memorandum will be submitted to the Home Minister, with each district forwarding their copy through the respective Deputy Commissioner.
The Kuki-Zo Council has called upon all community organisations and supporters to join the rally and demonstrate unwavering solidarity in their quest for justice and self-governance. The protest is expected to be one of the most organised and unified demonstrations in the ongoing movement for a separate administration.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today