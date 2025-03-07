The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has strongly criticized the government for failing to uphold its commitment to send officials for a meeting with KZC leadership within the assured 10-14 day period. The government’s inaction follows an assurance that led to the cancellation of a peaceful political rally on February 18, 2025, raising concerns over the sincerity of its engagement with the Kuki-Zo people.

The Kuki-Zo Council reaffirmed its unwavering demand for a Separate Administration (SA) under the Indian Constitution, advocating for a Union Territory with a legislature modeled on Article 239A. It emphasized that the Kuki-Zo community remains resolute in its pursuit of political self-determination and will continue its struggle until the demand is met.

Welcoming the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) initiative to ensure the free movement of essential commodities, the KZC clarified that safe passage of individuals through buffer zones cannot be guaranteed in the absence of a formal ceasefire agreement between conflicting communities. The Council stated that it should not be held accountable for any untoward incidents arising due to the prevailing security situation.

Kuki-Zo Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), groups under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, and elected representatives reaffirmed their endorsement of the Kuki-Zo Council as the sole authoritative body to issue press releases on matters concerning the collective interests of the Kuki-Zo people. This was formally established through Resolution No. 2 during the Kuki-Zo Leaders' Meet on March 6, 2025.

The KZC strongly opposed the selective extension of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the ten hill districts, while excluding 19 police station limits across six valley districts. The Council argued that a uniform enforcement of law is essential to effectively recover looted arms from the valley and ensure fair governance.

Taking a significant step toward de-escalation, the Kuki-Zo Council has called for the voluntary surrender of looted arms across all Kuki-Zo-inhabited districts. However, citing logistical challenges, the Council urged the Governor of Manipur to extend the arms submission deadline by at least two weeks to facilitate a structured process.

The KZC expressed deep concern over the posting of Kuki-Zo government employees in regions where their security remains uncertain. Until a political resolution is reached, the Council deemed such deployments premature and unsafe.

The Kuki-Zo Council reiterated its commitment to justice, security, and political self-determination for the Kuki-Zo people, urging the government to honor its assurances, uphold fair governance, and engage in meaningful dialogue for a lasting resolution.