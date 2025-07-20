Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council denounces allegations linking German-Tiger and Singheu roads to drug trade

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has strongly denounced accusations by Meitei groups, which have allegedly labeled the German-Tiger Road and Singheu Road as “drug routes.” The council has rejected these allegations, claiming that they are completely unfounded and unsupported by any credible evidence.

In a public statement, the KZC expressed deep concern over what it views as an intentional attempt to defame the Kuki-Zo community and destabilize vital humanitarian routes essential for civilian survival and mobility. "These narratives are not only irresponsible but appear to be designed to marginalize the Kuki-Zo people and isolate them further," the statement read.

Following the eruption of ethnic violence on May 3, 2023, Kuki-Zo civilians found it unsafe and virtually impossible to access Meitei-dominated areas. In response, the community-led initiative saw the revival of an old inter-village track, which has since been developed into the German-Tiger Road, connecting Churachandpur and Kangpokpi. Similarly, due to the inaccessibility of Sugnu, the Singheu route has become the only remaining connection to Churachandpur, Chandel, and Tengnoupal despite the absence of critical infrastructure like bridges.

“These routes are humanitarian lifelines,” the KZC emphasized. “They are used for transporting food, medical patients, school children, and other civilians. These roads are not meant for military or commercial use, but rather born out of desperation for connectivity in the wake of ethnic hostility.”

The Council expressed suspicion that the recent allegations may be a diversionary tactic intended to shift public focus from the ongoing “Biren Audio Tape” controversy, which has sparked intense political debate in the state.

Calling upon the central government for intervention, the KZC appealed for constructive support in upgrading the German-Tiger and Singheu Roads rather than vilifying them. “These roads reflect resilience, not criminality,” it stated. “They are symbols of a community’s will to survive in the face of violence, displacement, and prolonged blockades.”