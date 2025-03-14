The Kuki-Zo Council in Manipur has officially lifted the indefinite shutdown in the hill areas, which had been in effect since midnight on March 9. However, the council reaffirmed its strong opposition to the free movement directive issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that it compromises the pursuit of justice.



In a statement released on Thursday, March 13 the council emphasized, “While the shutdown has been lifted from Thursday evening, the free movement announced by the Home Ministry will be strongly opposed by the Kuki-Zo community, as it undermines and dilutes the justice process.”



The directive in question was issued by Amit Shah on March 1, instructing security forces to facilitate the unrestricted movement of people across all routes in Manipur from March 8. He also called for strict measures against any attempts to obstruct this order.



The indefinite shutdown in Kuki-Zo-dominated areas began on March 9, following violent clashes in Kangpokpi district. A protest against the movement of a bus from Imphal through the region resulted in the death of a youth and left over 40 individuals injured.