Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council resolves to organize public rally to press for political demands

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) announced plans to mobilize a public rally to press the Government of India to expedite the fulfillment of the community’s long-pending political demands.

The resolution emerged during the KZC Governing Council’s General Body Meeting held today at the VTI Auditorium, Rengkai, Churachandpur District. The four-hour session, which began at 11:30 a.m., was attended by 60 delegates representing all constituent bodies under the Council, demonstrating a unified stance among Kuki-Zo leadership.

The meeting opened with the presentation of the Financial Report by Rev. Dr. G.S. Gangte, Treasurer of KZC, and the Organisational Activity Report by Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet. Both reports reaffirmed the Council’s steadfast dedication to the cause despite formidable challenges.

Under the chairmanship of C.H. Ajang Khongsai, Coordinator of the Governing Council, the Business Session became a forum for vigorous discussions on the government’s inaction and the need for heightened public mobilization. Delegates strongly agreed that the political aspirations of the Kuki-Zo people require an intensified collective effort.

The Governing Council adopted three decisive resolutions:

The tenure of the KZC Cabinet shall be fixed at two years henceforth.

The existing Cabinet will continue to serve for the next two-year term.

A public rally or protest will be organized in the near future to urge the Government to address the political demands of the Kuki-Zo community without delay.

The meeting concluded with an emphatic reaffirmation of the Council’s commitment to the movement, stressing that unity and sustained mass mobilization are essential for achieving justice, peace, and self-determination for the Kuki-Zo people.