A memorandum of understanding was reached on June 21 to end the economic blockade initiated by the Kuki-Zo CSOs in the districts of Jiribam and Tamenglong. The agreement, achieved through a joint public meeting with representatives from the Tamenglong Police, Assam Rifles, and CRPF, includes key measures to ensure the safety and movement of essential commodities and vehicles, particularly benefiting the Kuki-Zo communities.

The district police of Tamenglong and Jiribam, along with other deployed security forces, will guarantee the safe passage of essential commodities, commercial vehicles, and medical supplies to the Kuki-Zo communities in both districts.

Efforts will be intensified to apprehend and legally prosecute those responsible for the abduction of Mr. Langgel Muangpu, son of Langgel Luaial of Vengnom, Dibongkhunou, Jiribam.

A joint checkpoint will be established near Phaitoul village, involving both central and state forces to enhance security and prevent illegal activities.

The district police of Jiribam and Tamenglong, supported by central forces, will take strict action against any radical elements or miscreants involved in public intimidation and interference with commercial activities.

The memorandum was signed by prominent leaders and officials, including Jangminthang Singson, President of Kuki Inpi for Jiri, Tamenglong, and Noney; Boicy Singson, President of Kuki Inpi Women Wing for the same regions; Lanmiyo Luikham, Superintendent of Police for Tamenglong District; Col. Akash Kumar, Commandant of the 39th Assam Rifles, Jiribam; Paominngam Haokip, President of the Kuki Student Organisation, Jiri and Tamenglong; and Arun Kr. Singh, 2IC of the 87th Battalion, CRPF, Jiribam.