Manipur: Kuki-Zo group urges Naga bodies to help secure release of remaining hostages

The Kuki-Zo Village Volunteer, Sadar Hills has appealed to Naga civil society organisations to intervene for the safe and immediate release of the remaining hostages amid rising tension in Manipur’s hill districts.

In a statement, the organisation said growing fear and uncertainty among tribal communities had made it necessary for all sides to prioritise peace, humanitarian values and mutual understanding.

Referring to an incident on March 12, the group said 20 hostages were released safely at Shangkai Village in Ukhrul district following appeals from several Naga civil society organisations, including the United Naga Council and Naga People’s Organisation.

The organisation stated that the earlier release took place despite the Kuki community having suffered casualties, and described the decision as an effort to maintain peace and avoid further escalation.

It urged Naga organisations, including the United Naga Council, Naga People’s Organisation and SDSA, to take steps towards ensuring the release of those still in captivity.

According to the statement, both communities should work towards preserving harmony and preventing further divisions in the hill areas. The organisation also called on tribal groups to uphold dialogue, justice and peaceful coexistence.

The appeal comes at a time when concerns over security and inter-community relations continue to remain sensitive across parts of Manipur’s hill districts.