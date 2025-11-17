Manipur: Kuki-Zo groups adopt Nampi Conclave Declaration, outline unified political roadmap

The Kuki-Zo political and civil leadership has adopted the Nampi Conclave Declaration, a document aimed at outlining the community’s collective political aspirations and strengthening coordination among its institutions.

The conclave was held from November 14–15 under the theme “Unity in Action: Securing Land, Legislature, and Future for the Kuki-Zo People,” and brought together representatives from several organisations including the Kuki Zo Council (KZC), Zomi Council (ZC), Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Kuki Inpi (KI), Kuki Chief Association (KCA), elected MLAs, Suspension of Operations (SoO) groups, and other domain experts.

The declaration, issued jointly by the United Peoples’ Front (UPF) and the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), consolidates the political objectives of the groups and seeks to bring all major Kuki-Zo bodies under a unified framework. The core focus remains the community’s long-standing demand for a Union Territory with a Legislature.

As part of the resolutions, the conclave called for the formation of a central Working Group to facilitate continued political coordination among the KNO, UPF, and other civil bodies. It also recommended the centralisation of community-level mobilisation efforts under the Kuki-Zo Council, replacing the previously dispersed approach to political advocacy.

Another key decision was the creation of a Unified Political Movement Working Committee, which will act as the sole representative body for both the UPF and KNO in dialogues with the Government of India. This committee will lead negotiations, consultations, and all formal engagements related to the community’s political demands.

The declaration also reiterated the need for constitutional measures to address long-standing grievances, including issues arising from displacement and conflict. A renewed emphasis was placed on sustained mobilisation in support of the demand for Union Territory status, with leaders committing to continued engagement until there is a response from the Centre.

The conclave further resolved to formally observe May 3 as “Separation Day” each year, marking an important point in the community’s recent history.

While the Nampi Conclave is being seen as a significant effort to bring various Kuki-Zo groups onto a common platform, its resolutions also reflect an attempt to streamline political processes and present a unified front in future discussions with the Union Government.