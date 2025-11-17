Manipur: Kuki-Zo MLAs, UPF–KNO reject report on joining popular govt

A news report published by The Sangai Express on November 16, titled “Kuki-Zo MLAs decide to join formation of popular Ministry,” has drawn strong objections from the United Peoples’ Front (UPF), the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), and several Kuki-Zo MLAs, who have termed the headline misleading and factually incorrect.

The criticism comes a day after Manipur observed National Press Day, where concerns were raised about the spread of misinformation in the state. At the event, the Director of Information and Public Relations urged media organisations to prioritise verification over speed, cautioning that inaccurate reporting can heighten public tensions.

Responding to the newspaper report, both the UPF–KNO and the Kuki-Zo MLAs stated that no decision had been taken regarding joining any future “popular Ministry.” They clarified that no resolution was adopted on the matter and noted that several MLAs referenced in the report were not even present at the meeting mentioned.

In their statement, the UPF–KNO described the report as a misrepresentation, while the MLAs said it had caused unnecessary confusion by presenting assumptions as conclusions.

According to the clarifications, the primary focus of the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) conference held on November 15 was the community’s ongoing political demand for a Union Territory with Legislature, or a Separate Administration.

Discussions on participation in any future government were described as preliminary in nature, with many representatives expressing reservations unless the Government of India provides a clear position on the political aspirations of the Kuki-Zo people. No agreement or commitment emerged from the discussion.

The Sangai Express’ claim that an understanding had been reached regarding the MLAs’ participation in a future Ministry was described by the groups as unfounded and inconsistent with the proceedings of the meeting.

Kuki-Zo leaders have cautioned that inaccurate reporting risks fuelling misunderstandings at a time when political negotiations remain sensitive. They appealed to the media to uphold journalistic principles of verification and accuracy.

Reaffirming their position, the Kuki-Zo MLAs, along with UPF–KNO and other community bodies, stated that their priority remains the demand for a Union Territory with Legislature or Separate Administration. They clarified that any suggestion that they have agreed to join a popular Ministry is incorrect and does not reflect the discussions held.