In a strongly worded statement, the Kuki-Zo top body in Manipur's Tengnoupal District, the Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal district (KIT) served a 24-hour ultimatum to release two Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal district executives detained by security forces in Moreh while vehemently condemning the alleged malafide framing and detention of the duo.

On Monday, the Manipur police arrested Philip Khaikholal Khongsaiof New Moreh Ward No 8, and Hemkholal Mate of K. Moulsang Village, in connection with the killing of a senior police officer in Moreh in the Tengnoupal district last year.

Vehemently denying the allegations of Manipur police, the Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal district clarified that such false allegations and arrest of innocent persons of Moreh is one of the favorite frequent activities of N Biren Singh led Manipur government.

The Tengnoupal based Kuki top body stated that on January 15 at around 5:50 pm while the womenfolk of Moreh were democratically protesting in front of the gate of ADC complex, armed miscreants disguised in police commando uniforms surrounded the protesting citizens and deliberately fired live round against the protesting citizens without any provocation thereby grievously injuring one women namely Nemneilhing Simte.

Therefore, the KIT stated the present custodian of the two unarmed innocent civilian leaders to release them without any conditions within 24 hours.